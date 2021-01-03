Marianna man arrested after firing rounds at nearby residents

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — According to a report from the Marianna Police Department, On January 1st, at 10:50am the Police Department responded to an address on Thorton Lane after they recieved a call of an armed man firing rounds at people.

Officers soon after located James Bell at Peterson’s Grocery on Carters Mill Road in Marianna. Several guns and various weapons were located inside of Bell’s pickup truck. Bell was taken into custody without incident but refused to cooperate with law enforcement conducting the investigation.

Bell was Charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon in public.

