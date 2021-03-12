Man who stole car with baby inside sentenced to 15 years

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The man who stole a car from a gas station with a baby inside over two years ago has received his sentence.

On January 26, 2019, Scott William Thomas stole the vehicle from the Texaco on St. Andrews Boulevard, with the infant inside. A countywide manhunt was immediately conducted by all local agencies.

Thomas later fled the area in the vehicle, dropping the infant child off at the Taco Bell on Back Beach Road, fleeing on foot when he was later captured by authorities.

Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced Thomas to 15 years in the Department of Corrections for kidnapping, aggravated fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, grand theft auto, and driving while license suspended – habitual offender.