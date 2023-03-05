GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A 23-year-old man who pled guilty to kidnapping a Geneva County teen is asking the federal court for a lighter sentence and reduced criminal level since he helped in his own criminal investigation.

The motion fighting for level reduction and light sentence, filed on Tuesday, February 28, says that since the accused, Iziquel Vang, assisted authorities in the investigation and prosecution of his own crimes, his criminal level should be reduced by a total of three levels.

In December 2022, Vang pled guilty to kidnapping and carjacking. The third charge, brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, was dropped.

The attorneys claim that since he notified the court of his intention to plead guilty and took responsibility for his actions in a timely manner, he saved the federal government’s valued resources by avoiding a trial.

In the plea agreement, Vang admits to the forced kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl, whom he had been in contact with online.

According to Sheriff Tony Helms, Vang abducted her at gunpoint in front of her parents in their Eastern Geneva County home. He then stole her car and forced her to drive him to Georgia.

After an amber alert was issued for the girl, a police chase began in Georgia, which continued into Florida and ended in Greenville, outside of Tallahassee, after the car crashed and Vang attempted to flee on foot. He was caught after a manhunt.

On March 3, 2023, Richard Kieth, Vang’s attorney, submitted to the court a list of the Bureau of Prison programs that he believes his client would benefit from:

Occupational Education Program

Federal Prison Industries Program

Bureau Rehabilitation and Values Enhancement Program

Drug Abuse Education

Non-Residential Drug Abuse Program

Resolve Program

Skills Program

The court has not responded to the motion or the program recommendation.