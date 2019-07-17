Man sentenced to 30 years in Department of Corrections

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man found guilty for attempted second-degree murder last month, appeared in court Wednesday to receive his sentence.

Samuel Solomon stabbed the mother of his children three times back in January. The investigation proved the victim had wounds in her chest and right shoulder.

In June, Solomon faced a jury during trial. The court heard from the victim’s parents, a neighbor, and the victim herself.

After deliberations, the jury found Solomon guilty as charged of attempted second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, Solomon was sentenced to 30 years in the Florida Department of Corrections.