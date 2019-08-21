Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for vehicular homicide

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man will be in prison for the next 13 years after pleading guilty in a vehicular manslaughter case.

On September 9, 2018, Daunta Marcel Reynolds led the Panama City Police on a chase that reached high rates of speed.

Daunta Reynolds

During the chase, police say Reynolds lost control of the SUV he was driving and crashed into a tree and then a telephone pole.

The report says this caused the passenger in the truck to be ejected from the vehicle.

Reynolds got out of the truck and ran on foot but was later caught and arrested.

Five days later, the passenger died from her injuries.

Reynolds was charged with vehicular homicide and on Wednesday, pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to 13 years in the Department of Corrections.