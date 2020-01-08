Man sentenced to 105 years in prison by Bay County judge

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is sentenced to 105 years in prison after being deemed a habitual felony offender by Circuit Judge Ana Maria Garcia.

The office of State Attorney Glenn Hess announced the sentence Wednesday morning.

Michael Carson

Michael Vonkee Carson was found guilty by a jury in November 2019 of three counts of aggravated child abuse and three counts of neglect of a child causing great bodily harm or permanent disfigurement.

Authorities say Carson burned a five-year-old child with a lighter, beat her with a belt buckle and burned her in scalding water over a period of time in 2014.

Carson never sought medical care for any of the injuries, authorities say.

This case was investigated by the Panama City Police Department with assistance from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. 

Carson has 13 prior felony convictions.

