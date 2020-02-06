Man sentenced to death again in murder case

OKALOOSA COUNTY (WMBB) — A man previously convicted and sentenced to death in 2009 who then had his sentence vacated is now, once again, sentenced to death.

Thomas McCoy pled guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Curtis Brown. The 2009 death penalty sentence was not unanimous.

Curtis Brown was a service technician employed by Coca-Cola and was lured by the defendant to Northwest Florida State College for a service call. Upon responding, the defendant shot Brown six times.

Back in 2016, The Florida Supreme Court deemed it unconstitutional for a person to be sentenced to death if the jury was not unanimous. However, the court has since reversed that decision.

That decision led Judge Kelvin Wells to reverse his previous decision on the death penalty.

