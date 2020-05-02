Man goes to clear out dead mom’s home, finds body in freezer

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

NEW YORK (Daily News) — Police say a man found a decomposed body in his dead mother’s freezer as he was clearing out her New York City apartment.

The New York Daily News reported Friday that he found the body this week in a chest freezer that had been sealed with duct tape. The Hamilton Heights building’s superintendent says investigators told him the body appeared to have been stored for over 10 years.

It was so decayed its sex couldn’t be determined. An investigation is underway, and an autopsy is planned.

The super says the deceased tenant was pleasant but never allowed workers into the apartment.

