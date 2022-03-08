BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who killed two others and was caught trying to spend their money will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Ruez Hicks, 20, was sentenced on Tuesday after being convicted of murdering two men, Robert Fowler and Robert Gilmore, in Bay County last year. He will now serve four consecutive life sentences.

Prosecutors said Fowler and Gilmore were restoring a Delmar Drive home when Hicks attempted a burglary. Hicks shot and killed the two men but was developed as a suspect when he used a Cash App card belonging to one of the victims. After he was arrested investigators found the victim’s blood on Hicks’ pants.

Hicks was charged and convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and one count each for robbery with a firearm and burglary with a firearm.

The trial took two days to complete, with the jury deliberating for about 45 minutes.