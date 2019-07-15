Man faces charges of attempted murder after an early morning shooting

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — An overnight shooting in Callaway sent one person to the hospital.

According to Captain Jason Daffin of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded the 5100 blocks of East 7th Street around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

“On their arrival over there, they made contact with several witnesses treating an individual laying on 7th street,” said Daffin.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Angel Santos who Daffin says was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Daffin says after investigation, they quickly were able to identify their suspect as Jermel Cromartie of Panama City.

Jermel Cromartie

Photo Courtesy: BCSO

He says the victim and the suspect have a history. “In regards to this, this appears to be an isolated incident between the two of them. They are known to each other. This was not an act of finding a random citizen and bringing harm to them. This is something the two individuals knew each other.”

Daffin says the early stages of the investigation say the incident is drug-related. “We have indications that are quote on quote ‘dope’ but the specific type of narcotic that it was over, we’re still investigating that aspect of it.”

News 13 dug a little deeper and found Cromartie was arrested Friday (July 12) for possession of cocaine and possession of narcotic equipment. According to court records, Cromartie posted bond on Saturday, July 13.

Daffin says Cromartie turned himself into BCSO around 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

He says they continue to monitor Santos’ condition as he’s being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Cromartie is facing charges of attempted murder.