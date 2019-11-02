Man convicted of trafficking meth in under 10 minutes

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury spent about 8 minutes deliberating Wednesday before finding a man guilty of trafficking 14 grams or more of meth.

Panama City Police conducted a traffic stop in April while James Moore was driving. Police saw a clear container filled with a white, crystallized substance sitting in plain view. Officers recognized the substance as meth, and a chemical analyst testified that it was meth and weighed approximately 23 grams.

Moore is set for sentencing November 21. He has 5 prior felony convictions and is facing a 3 year minimum mandatory sentence up to life in prison.