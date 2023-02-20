CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police charged a man with DUI after he reportedly crashed his car into a church early Saturday morning.

Crestview Police said they received a call about a single-vehicle crash at 12:14 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the intersection of James Lee Boulevard and North Ferdon Boulevard. Officers pulled video from the red light camera and saw what led to the crash. In the video, a car speeds through the intersection, the driver loses control and slams into the front of First Presbyterian Church of Crestview.

First responders were able to rescue four people from the vehicle. The three passengers were taken to the hospital for serious injuries, but the driver refused medical treatment.

Paul B. Carroll, 38, was the driver of the vehicle, according to officers. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in an accident with serious bodily injury.