BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In the summer of 2021, a 17-year-old boy died after overdosing on pills laced with Fentanyl.

Now nearly two years later, the man who allegedly sold the kid the pills is in custody.

27-year-old Patrick Kelly Jones is facing a manslaughter charge for his alleged role in the death of William Couch.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigators discovered Couch unresponsive at a Callaway home on July 24, 2021.

“I had probable cause to believe the defendant, Patrick Jones, was the one that sold some pills to the victim,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Inspector Dennis Rozier said. “The victim subsequently overdosed on those pills and he was pronounced deceased.”

An autopsy revealed that Couch’s cause of death was in fact fentanyl toxicity.

During the investigation, Jones’s phone search history revealed that the day after Couch’s death, Jones searched if someone could be arrested for selling drugs someone overdosed on. He also searched to see how long a toxicology report takes.

After further investigation, authorities believe Jones sold the fentanyl-laced pills to an unwitting Couch.

“We’ve had a problem, a larger uptick in recent years of pressed pills or fake pills,” Rozier said. “They look like legitimate pills, like a Percocet or a hydrocodone or something. Many times they’re mixed with chemicals like fentanyl, other drugs like fentanyl. People don’t know it. They purchase the pill thinking they’re buying something legitimate. They take what they think is a normal dosage of this pill and then subsequently overdose and die.”

Authorities said Jones denies selling any kind of pills.

Jones was extradited back to Bay County from Walton County on Friday after he was arrested and sentenced on misdemeanor charges in Walton County late last year.

He was in court Monday for a bond hearing. He is being held in the Bay County Jail on $250,000 bond.