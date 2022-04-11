SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A domestic battery call resulted in a much bigger case for Springfield police after receiving a call for help Sunday night.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Richard Barner at a home on the 2600 block of Laurel Drive.

When police arrived, a witness told them there was a large amount of illegal drugs in the home.

A search of the house turned up nine ounces of synthetic marijuana, five ounces of meth, one gram of fentanyl, and a Glock handgun.

Barner was charged with battery, domestic violence battery by strangulation, firearm possession by a convicted felon, drug possession and drug trafficking.