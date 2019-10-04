Panama City man arrested after police say he called in bomb threat to Lowe’s

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested Friday after police say he called in a bomb threat to a Panama City Lowe’s.

Panama City Police received information from the United States Secret Service that someone had claimed he placed explosive devices in the Lowe’s located at 300 E 23rd Street.

The caller was identified as 55-year-old Gordon Panneton, and police say in a statement Panneton said the threat was a hoax and there were no explosive devices.

Pannetor was arrested and is facing a charge of making a false bomb threat.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call Panama City Police at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

