Man arrested after hit-and-run near Butler Elementary

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man in Walton County has been arrested after a hit-and-run near an elementary school Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a call about a suspect rear-ending another vehicle on Highway 98 around 7 a.m.

The suspect reportedly fled down a road near Butler Elementary School in Santa Rosa Beach.

School Resource Deputy McIntosh, also known as Officer Pineapple by the elementary school students, pulled over the car, then the suspect reportedly ran into nearby woods.

Deputy McIntosh chased and arrested the suspect. He was taken to the Walton County Jail.