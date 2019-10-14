Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself in front of three juveniles

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna Police arrested a man Friday after allegedly exposing his genitalia in front of three juveniles under age 16.

Police were called to Three Rivers Apartments about a disturbance, where after an investigation they learned about the exposure. Police say family members became angry with Jordan and got into a verbal altercation.

Jordan was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Correction Facility. He is being charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts in the presence of a minor under the age of 16.