PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A man lured an underage teenager to a Panama City Beach hotel and paid her for sex, according to court records.

Mikhl Raheem Forbes, 31, was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery of a 15-year-old girl. The arrest came when Bay County Sheriff’s deputies worked on a missing person investigation and noted there were concerns about human trafficking.

The affidavit states the victim was recovered on Monday, Apr 17, where she stated that she met Forbes a month ago. The victim explained that at the end of March into April, she engaged in sexual activities with the man in exchange for money at his request at the Comfort Inn Suites on Richard Jackson Boulevard.

The victim also told investigators that Forbes rents a room at the hotel where he “buys and sells women for sex.” Investigators said they contacted management at the hotel and learned that Forbes, “rents multiple rooms often, which supports her story.”

Forbes was taken to the Bay County Jail. His first appearance before a judge is set for Wednesday.