Lynn Haven man charged with over 300 counts of possession of child pornography

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven man is in the Bay County Jail after investigators said they found more than 300 files of child pornography in his possession.

David Rafuse, 29, is charged with 325 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to his arrest report, investigators confiscated two computers, two jump drives and a hard drive from Rafuse’s home back in October.

After a forensic investigation of the devices, investigators said they found pictures or videos of children performing sex acts.

Rafuse was booked into jail yesterday. He is being held on bond.

