Lynn Haven Code Enforcement Officer arrested for contractor fraud

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Police, working with several law enforcement agencies, have arrested a local man on felony charges relating to the falsification of official records and illegal contracting.

Officers say the investigation started when they received a complaint that a Lynn Haven Code Enforcement Officer, Kerry Monirea Odom, had engaged in an ongoing scheme to defraud since 2019.

Odom, who also owns a construction company is alleged to have fraudulently obtained his Florida contractor’s licenses. Odom is charged with engaging in unlicensed contracting during a state of emergency and three counts of making a false or fraudulent statement on a license application.

Odom was taken into custody Monday morning and was booked into the Bay County Jail where he will be held pending first appearance.

Officers say the investigation revealed Odoms’ activity was in no way connected to his employment with the City of Lynn Haven.

