Local “We Build the Wall” president faces new federal indictment

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle man behind the “We Build the Wall” crowdfunding campaign is facing a new federal indictment.

Brian Kolfage of Miramar Beach has been indicted by a federal grand jury for crimes related to his 2019 income taxes. The indictment alleges that between January 2019 and July 2020, Kolfage engaged in a scheme to defraud the government in relation to his 2019 federal income tax returns. The charges allege that Kolfage received hundreds of thousands of dollars from multiple organizations during 2019, including We Build the Wall, Inc., which were deposited into his personal bank account. Kolfage is alleged to have failed to report this income to the Internal Revenue Service.

Kolfage already faced a separate federal indictment out of the Southern District of New York for fraud and money laundering-related offenses.

Kolfage will make his initial appearance on this indictment on May 27, 2021, at 2:00 pm Central

Time, at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola, Florida. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years

imprisonment.

The online campaign raised more than 25 million dollars to help build the US-Mexico border wall. Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon and others are also facing indictments in the case.