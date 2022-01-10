Local teen charged after sneaking rat poison into man’s drink

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teen is in custody after reportedly pouring rat poison and soap into a man’s orange juice.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-old Jeremiah Lavonte Blackmon reportedly overheard a man wanting to put Blackmon in a “shelter home,” or residential counseling.

Deputies said it prompted Blackmon to poison the victim’s drink.

The victim said he tasted something weird in the drink, and after pouring it out, he saw particles of rat poison, according to the OCSO.

Blackmon was charged with poisoning food or water with an intent to injure or kill, a first-degree felony.