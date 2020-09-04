Local man indicted in international crime ring

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One week after illegal shark fins were seized from an unsuspecting local seafood business, a Southport man is in custody along with 11 others who are accused of being involved in a decade-long crime conspiracy.

“These very serious charges carry a potential penalty of up to life in prison,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Bobby Christine, who held a news conference in Savannah, Georgia on Thursday morning.

At that news conference, Christine said the 11 arrested have been charged with multiple crimes including drug trafficking, money laundering “millions and millions of dollars in cash, millions and millions in gold, millions in diamonds,” as well as aiding and abetting.

Federal investigators have also seized thousands of illegal marijuana plants, 34.5 pounds of processed marijuana, multiple firearms, more than six tons of illegally harvested shark fins, and 18 totoaba fish bladders, which are considered to be an Asian delicacy harvested illegally from an endangered species.

“Wildlife is just another currency, like it is with drugs,” said Aurelia Skipwith, the director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at Thursday’s conference.

Southport resident Mark Leon Harrison is accused of creating a fake business called Phoenix Fisheries to assist in the shipping of illegal shark fins to Hong Kong.

“He was crucial to this investigation,” said Robert Murphy, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Special Agent in Charge.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service began investigating illegal shark finning in 2015 through ‘Operation Apex,’ which led to a much deeper investigation into what federal authorities believe to be a decade-long crime conspiracy.

“This operation is about much more than disrupting the despicable practice of hacking the fins off of sharks and leaving them to drown in the sea to create a bowl of soup,” Christine said.

Officials said the scheme involves Mexican drug cartels smuggling cocaine into the US, Chinese money launderers and illegal marijuana trafficking.

Multiple agencies worked together to carry out the operation across the country, arresting all 12 defendants within two hours.

“There are likely to be others implicated as we move forward,” Christine said.

Murphy said the investigation is not over.

“We’re going to follow that money through the system, see where that money ends up, the cartels that are responsible for it, we have a lot of leads,” he said. “That’s the next phase of this investigation.”