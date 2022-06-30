PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is facing life in prison for committing sex acts with a 7-year-old girl.

It took a Bay County jury less than an hour on Tuesday to convict 53-year-old Rene Elmer Rivas of sexual battery on a person under the age of 12, and lewd or lascivious molestation.

The crimes took place in 2013 and 2014. The victim did not report the sexual battery because she was reportedly scared and embarrassed.

Years later, she broke down in front of a friend who convinced her to tell her mother.

Judge Timothy Register will sentence Rivas on July 15.