Local attorney previously found guilty files to terminate probation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local lawyer is currently on probation after being found guilty of two felony charges but on Wednesday, he appeared before a judge.

Gregory Wilson went to trial in 2018 for possession of contraband into a jail facility and perjury, which is giving a false sworn statement.

Wilson was sentenced to three years probation in November of 2018.

On Wednesday, he appeared before Judge Michael Overstreet after motioning to end his probation early.

The decision was put on hold though, after State Attorney for the Second Judicial Circuit, Jack Campbell made an announcement to the court regarding a federal investigation.

“I have assurances from the Northern District that they have evidence that they believe will substantiate filing of criminal charges that were conducted during the terms of this probation,” Campbell said.

Wilson’s attorney, James Dowgul says this was the first time he heard of this news.

Overstreet ruled to continue the case, giving himself and both sides the opportunity to try and review those records.

They will meet in court again on April 8.