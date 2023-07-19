BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Liberty County resident Perla Olvera was found dead in her truck at the bottom of Lake Iamonia late Tuesday night.

Olvera was last seen at a friend’s house around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning after attending a block party late Saturday night. Her friend offered to let her stay the night, but Olvera declined. She said she would sleep in her truck which was parked outside of the house.

Olvera’s truck wasn’t parked at the residence later Sunday morning, and nobody knew where she was. Her family reported her missing. Investigators began looking for her Monday morning and made the chilling discovery Tuesday night.

“We saw the truck,” said Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel. “We were able to locate and remove this vehicle from that particular area of Iamonia Lake, and unfortunately, the vehicle and the missing person were in the vehicle.”

According to investigators, they don’t suspect any foul play is involved in Olvera’s death. The investigation is ongoing.