LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Liberty County man has been arrested after barricading himself within his home Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a physical domestic disturbance at a house off Sellers Road.

Deputies stated that upon arriving, they made contact with the victims outside the house, and the suspect, Alan Cooper, barricaded himself inside his home, refusing to obey law enforcement commands.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and Leon County SWAT was contacted to assist with the arrest of Cooper.

Deputies stated that after 4 hours, Cooper surrendered and was taken into custody.

Cooper has been charged with domestic battery by strangulation, child abuse without great harm, child neglect, and tampering with or harassing a witness, victim, or informant.