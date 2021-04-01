LHPD: Teen faces sex battery charges

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County teenager is facing sexual battery charges, according to the Lynn Haven Police Department.

Nicholas Tyler Cassady, of Defuniak Springs, is accused of forcing an underaged girl to engage in sexual activity against her will, investigators wrote in a news release. Pursuant to the police investigation, sufficient evidence was developed to support the issuance of an arrest warrant in this matter and Cassady was taken into custody by members of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Police added that anyone with information regarding this crime of any other crimes committed by Cassady is asked to contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at (850) 265-4111 or you may remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tips line at (850) 785-TIPS.