PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A jury found a Panama City woman guilty of aggravated manslaughter in the death of her baby.

They deliberated for about 30 minutes Friday afternoon before making their decision.

32-year-old Megan Dauphin was accused of leaving her seven-week-old baby in a hot car, leading to the baby’s death.

On September 2, 2020, Prosecutor Peter Overstreet said Dauphin took her seven-week-old baby McKinlee Grace Garner to the store as she bought cigarettes.

When she returned to her home on Canal Avenue in Hiland Park, she allegedly forgot to take Garner out of the truck with her.

Dauphin took the stand Thursday. She described the death of her baby as an accident saying that she thought the baby was sleeping.

She added that she thinks about what happened, “every day. Every day.”