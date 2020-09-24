Judge warns Lynn Haven defendants after altercation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Federal Judge Richard Hinkle issued a warning to two individuals in the Lynn Haven corruption probe after one of them engaged in a verbal altercation with a third defendant.

According to a memorandum filed by a probation officer David White, the owner of Erosion Control Specialists, got into a heated argument with former Lynn Haven Attorney Adam Albritton on August 28 at a local restaurant, the probation officer wrote.

Adam Albritton

David White

The two men then went outside to apparently get into a fight but a physical altercation never happened.

White has already plead guilty in a federal case involving fraud in the city of Lynn Haven after Hurricane Michael. Albritton was charged in the case and his trial is pending.

Both the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the probation officer investigated the incident. Albritton claimed that White threatened him and White claimed that Albritton started the argument and threatened to fight him.

“After speaking with both defendants, this officer is unable to determine which defendant primarily instigated the altercation,” the probation officer wrote.

The memo does note that White left via one exit and Albritton claimed to have walked out a different exit.

“The video clearly shows Albritton and White engaging in a verbal altercation, at which point White abruptly stands up and storms out the front door, and Albritton quickly follows him outside

through the same door,” the officer wrote.

In what appears to be a case of mistaken identity, Judge Robert Hinkle issued a warning to White and a different defendant in the case, Joshua Anderson.

“This order does not revoke, or set in motion proceedings to revoke, either defendant’s release,” Hinkle wrote. “But each defendant should take note: any recurrence is likely to result in immediate revocation of release of one or both defendants and in the rescheduling of the defendants’ sentencing to an earlier date than is now scheduled. If a defendant violates the conditions of release, there will not be another chance.”