JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men have been arrested in Jackson County Friday night after a traffic stop leads to the discovery of meth in their vehicle.

According to a Facebook post by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling west on Highway 98 around 9 p.m. Friday night.

Kyle Hodges had an active warrant for attempted burglary, and Joshua Phillmon had an active warrant for violation of probation.

Deputies state that they found a hypodermic needle in Kyle Hodges’s pocket. Hodges allegedly told deputies it was filled with ‘Ice,’ a street name for methamphetamine.

Upon further investigation of the vehicle with K-9 Dutch, deputies discovered 2.2 grams of methamphetamine in a plastic baggy under the passenger seat and a glass smoking pipe in the center console.

Hodges was arrested and is being charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Phillmon was also arrested and is being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.