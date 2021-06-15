JCSO: three arrested after string of catalytic converter thefts

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — On June 14, 2021 at approximately 1:25 p.m. an off-duty police officer observed a silver Toyota car pull into a closed business and leave from a locked gate near Highway 71 South.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, because of a recent string of catalytic converter thefts, the deputy checked underneath the parked vehicle and noticed the catalytic converter had been cut and removed.

The deputy notified JCSO dispatchers and Florida Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop in the area of NW Bodiford Road and NW Oglesby Road in Calhoun County.

Investigators found tools to commit the crime and two catalytic converters inside of the car.

Justin Lynn Odom, 40, Henry Allen Eugene Shiver, 39, and Tiffany Lashaye Estes, 31, were all charged and arrested.

Odom was charged with grand theft, criminal mischief – damage more than $1000, and trespass on posted property.

Shiver was charged with grand theft, criminal mischief – damage more than $1000, and trespass on posted property.

Estes was charged by the Florida Highway Patrol on charges related to the traffic stop.