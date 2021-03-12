JCSO: Suspect committed burglary while children were present

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County deputies said Friday that a Sneads man committed a burglary while two small children were with him in a vehicle.

On Wednesday the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at a home in the Grand Ridge community. The caller said the suspect left a home carrying several firearms and left in a gray Chevrolet Malibu west on Highway 90.

A short time later a deputy observed the vehicle traveling west on Highway 90 near Bridge Creek Road and conducted a traffic stop

The driver, Allen Lamar Johnson, Jr., 21, of Sneads, was detained and two small children were safely located, moving freely within the back seat of the vehicle, unrestrained. Deputies found several firearms and a crowbar in the trunk of the vehicle. Also, a loaded handgun was discovered concealed underneath the driver’s seat.

Deputies also learned that Johnson was on conditional release in reference to charges of carrying a concealed firearm in January 2021.

Johnson is charged with grand theft of a firearm, burglary of a dwelling while armed, possession of burglary tools, carrying a concealed firearm, and neglect of a child.