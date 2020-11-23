JCSO officials close to identifying human remains found in Alford back yard

ALFORD, Fla. (WMBB) — More details are being released from a human remains investigation out of Jackson County.

After skeletal remains were found in Alford on Wednesday, officials now believe they know the identity.

On Wednesday, a Jackson County man was clearing a wooded area of his property and discovered human skeletal remains.

The following day, on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office continued to search the property where they found additional evidence, and even more skeletal remains scattered throughout the woods.

A missing person case has led investigators to a potential identity, but they have not yet confirmed who the remains belong to.

The Sheriffs Office isn’t releasing a more specific location because they don’t want to compromise their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and we will provide any updates that become available.