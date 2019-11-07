Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed robbery suspect after a Wednesday robbery.

An employee at the Kmee Convenience Store in Campbellton told deputies someone in a ski mask and dark colored hoodie entered the store and demanded money.

The clerk gave the suspect money and after receiving it, the suspect ran to an SUV style vehicle and left the area.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’09 and 200-225 lbs.

If you have information on this case, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 850-482-9648 or Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

