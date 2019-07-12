Jackson County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed robbery suspects

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects that appear to be targeting Hispanic families.

Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an armed robbery. According to witnesses, two suspects entered a mobile home, which was occupied by a Hispanic family, demanding money.

The suspects were described as black males who were wearing all black clothing and armed with a long gun. The armed suspects were observed wearing a face mask which concealed their faces. One of the black males was described as being approximately 6′ tall, and the other was described as being approximately 5’10, and both were of slender build.

This is the third incident in Marianna, in which the Hispanic community has been targeted. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information to report any incidents such as these by calling Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.