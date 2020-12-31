Jackson County man stabbed multiple times on Christmas Day

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man accused of stabbing another man several times during a fight in Jackson County is now out on bond.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 8:30 pm Christmas night of a 27-year-old victim being treated at the Jackson Hospital for multiple stab wounds.

The victim was able to identify Timothy Coulliette as the man who stabbed him several times in the head, chest, and arms.

Deputies say the victim was trying to break up a fight between two women at a home in Grand Ridge when Coulliette attacked him.

“He was stabbed in his right side, he suffered a collapsed lung, and then in his left arm he suffered a serious wound – the knife was embedded in his arm -as of yesterday (Tuesday) morning, the knife is still in there. He’s awaiting transfer for surgery.” said Investigator, Peggy Willis.

Coulliette was initially found in Leon County after this incident and was brought in by deputies shortly after. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felony battery.

“It’s still under investigation. I still have several more people I’ve got to speak with. I’ve been unable to make contact with them, so there may be pending charges.” said Investigator Willis.

