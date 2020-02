JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County jury has found Nathaniel Watson guilty as charged of Sexual Battery upon a Disabled Person.

Video and DNA evidence presented at trial proved that on November 28, 2017, Watson engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim who suffered from Cerebral Palsy and was unable to communicate by any means.

Watson faces up to 30 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April 21.