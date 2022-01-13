Jackson Co. murder suspect arrested in Illinois

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a New Year’s Eve murder in Malone on Thursday.

JCSO said Charles Edward Peterson, Jr. was arrested in Coles County, Ill. by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday.

The shooting reportedly happened early New Year’s Eve morning at a home on 10th Avenue in Malone.

Deputies said the 33-year-old victim was shot multiple times and was found dead outside of the home.

JCSO investigators said Peterson had reportedly fled to Illinois, and law enforcement agencies sent out a warrant for his arrest for the murder.

He was reportedly arrested without incident.

