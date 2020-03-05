Investigators still searching for answers in Springfield murder

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield police are still trying to learn who shot and killed a woman in front of her grandmother’s home in January.

“The hopes were we’re going to get this solved pretty quick,” said Chief Barry Roberts. “We have no actual eyewitnesses that actually saw someone shoot. We know there were shots fired obviously and people aren’t really coming forward.”

Tania Baker,21, was shot and killed outside her grandmother’s home on Bob Little Road on January 10. Her grandmother, Carol Baker, heard the shots.

“My granddaughter was leaving to go back to Atlanta. She had come down to pick up her baby and said ‘Granny, I’ll see you in two weeks.’ I said, ‘okay baby.’ she hugged and kissed me, she picked up the baby and they left out,” Baker said. “It wasn’t that long I heard three bangs like they were firecrackers and something just said, ‘Carol, those weren’t firecrackers get up.”

Tania had been shot multiple times as her 10-month-old son, Gabriel sat inside her truck parked in the driveway. Baker said she hopes that one day she will know why this happened.

“You may have to live the rest of your life in jail or spend the next 30 years in jail but God still got your back,” she said. “God loves you and so do I. I will forgive you. Just let me know why you hurt my granddaughter.”