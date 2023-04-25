PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who escaped from the Gulf County jail twice will spend 30 years behind bars.

On Sept. 2, 2021, Rex Aaron Veasey, 31, and another inmate beat a corrections officer, dragged him into their cell, and locked him inside, prosecutors wrote in a news release.

Veasey and his accomplice then went to the jail’s kitchen, pulled the AC unit from the wall, and escaped through the hole. Officers from multiple agencies worked together to find and capture Veasey. They located him about 10 hours after his escape in Franklin County.

On Friday, Judge Devin Collier accepted Veasey’s plea to principal to escape and principal to battery on a law enforcement officer.

He “will begin serving this 15-year sentence when he completes the 15-year sentence from his 2020 escape from the same facility,” prosecutors wrote.

That escape happened in October of 2020 when Veasey “scaled two fences to escape from the detention facility’s recreational yard.”

He was captured about 4 hours later by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies. Veasey was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to that escape charge.

Veasey was originally arrested for sexual battery, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault.