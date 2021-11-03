Inmate found guilty of stabbing corrections officer

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An inmate who attacked and stabbed a corrections officer will be spending more time in prison.

30-year-old Jose Moreira was found guilty last week of aggravated battery and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Moreira was serving time at the Gulf Correctional Institution in 2017 when a riot broke out. He and two others attacked the officer, and Moreira used a shank-style knife.

Knife reportedly used by Moreira in the attack.

The victim suffered several stab wounds, but survived and attended the trial.

Moreira was sentenced to 20 years in prison.