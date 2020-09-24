Incident report reveals details on human remains investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men were installing a light pole Tuesday when they discovered a black garbage bag buried in the ground behind Battle Funeral Home on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The men saw what “appeared” to be internal organs, according to an incident report from the Panama City Police Department.

Investigators have declined to release more information about the situation except to say that it remains under investigation.

The department is also investigating a different incident where human remains were found in a sewer near a cemetery in Millville. The skeletal remains were found at Third Street and Church Avenue in March.

Panama City Police officials said Thursday that the case remains open and they are waiting on results from a forensic examination.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office also has an open case involving human remains. In November of 2019 a human skull and other remains were found at Pine Log State Park.

A fourth case involving the discovery of human remains happened in Callaway in March. In that case deputies identified the remains as Barney E. Wooten, Jr., because of the presence of distinctive tattoos on the body and a wallet with Wooten’s identification was found in a pocket of camouflage pants.

No foul play was suspected.