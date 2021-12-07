Husband of slain Enterprise school teacher charged with murder

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Monday after Thanksgiving in 2017, an elementary teacher at Harrand Creek Elementary School, Sara Starr, did not show up for classes; co-workers became concerned.

When they went to her home to check on the fourth grade teacher, they found the body of the mother of four in the driveway of the family’s rural Coffee County home. She had been shot and killed. Sara Starr was 36-years-old.

Sara Starr

Former husband, Jason Starr, 48, was never publicly named a suspect, but investigators detained him on the day of his former wife’s murder. The couple was divorced in July 2017 but shared custody of their four children. After several hours of questioning, investigators released him.

On Tuesday, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office was joined by federal and state agents arresting the victim’s estranged husband, Jason Starr, and charging him with the murder of his ex-wife Sara Starr.

Starr has been in court on a felony charge unrelated to the murder of his ex-wife. On May 24, 2018, six months after Sara was killed in her driveway, deputies arrested Jason Starr for sex abuse of a child under the age of 12. Starr was booked and released on the same day with a bond of $30,0000. Court proceedings are still continuing according to legal documents.

