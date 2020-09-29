Holmes inmate charged with murder

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla, (WMBB) — An inmate in the Holmes Correctional Institute is charged with murder after he and another man stabbed and killed a man in April, according to court records.

According to an arrest affidavit Qwantas Johnson and Raymond Strong, chased a third inmate, Kevin Parker, and stabbed him with a “homemade edged blade” multiple times while they were together in a common area of the H Dorm.

Raymond Strong

The affidavit states that Parker tried to escape up a set of stairs but Johnson and Strong caught him, got on top of him and stabbed him.

Guards at the prison found the edged weapons and the murder was recorded on surveillance cameras, the affidavit states. An autopsy determined Parker died as a result of a puncture wound to his aorta.

Kevin Parker

Johnson was charged with second-degree murder by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Strong has not yet been charged in the case according to available court records.

Parker was serving a 75 year sentence for a 2017 robbery with a weapon. Strong was sentenced to five years in prison in 2017 for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim and false imprisonment. Johnson was sentenced to four years in prison in 2018 for burglary.

The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday that Parker was murdered in Holmes CI in April but declined to release any more information about the case.

FDOC referred News 13 to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. FDLE declined to discuss the case and instead referred us to the court records.