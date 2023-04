HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post from HCSO, the individual is a suspect in a church burglary on Hwy 177A. He was last seen walking north on Hwy 177-A on Saturday, April 8.

If you have any information, please contact HCSO at 850-547-3681, option 1.