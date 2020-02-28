Holmes County man faces maximum of 100 years in prison for child porn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Holmes County man now faces a maximum sentence of 100 years in prison after a jury found him guilty on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

Evidence presented at trial proved that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement discovered that a computer using an IP address connected to Mark Lee Turberville’s home was offering to share files of known or suspected child pornography on the internet. FDLE agents obtained a search warrant for the home and located files of child pornography on a computer in his bedroom.

The jury deliberated for 12 minutes before convicting him.

Tuberville’s sentencing is set for March 11, 2020.