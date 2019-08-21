Holmes County High School student facing charges

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Holmes County High School student is facing multiple charges after an initial report of him having a gun on campus.

The HCHS school resource deputy responded Tuesday to a report of a student having a gun in his backpack.

(Provided Photo/Holmes County Sheriff’s Office)

The school discovered 16-year-old Jose Cornejo had a pellet gun that, according to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, strongly resembled a .45 caliber handgun.

Investigators also found a video on Cornejo’s phone that show him making threats against a school official with the gun. Another video depicts Cornejo committing lewd and lascivious acts on a small child.

Comejo was arrested and is facing charges of making threats against a school official and lewd and lascivious battery.

The investigation is ongoing.