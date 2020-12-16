Historic bell stolen from Panama City Garden Club

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Garden Club is missing one of its landmarks after thieves came in and stole the historical bell off their grounds.

Last Friday morning, Garden Club Members notified Panama City Police that their bell had been stolen from the property on Garden Club Drive.

That’s where a former school house sits with the two thousand pound bell.

Former President of the Garden Club, Norma Hubbard is not sure why someone would have stolen it, but is asking residents to help get the word out so the bell will be found and returned.

“If you saw anybody please let us know. Call Channel 13 and see if we can’t get our bell back. Help us to get our bell back.” said Hubbard.

Hubbard says she believes thieves used a truck or tractor to carry the bell off, after using a chainsaw to get it off its wood posts.

If anyone has any information on the bell’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Panama City Police Department.