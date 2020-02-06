Heroin and meth seized during traffic stop

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say a Panama City man was arrested this week after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of heroin and methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a black Cadillac near Cauley and Panama City Beach Parkway. While running the information of the driver, identified as Ronald Hudson, 39, Sergeant Nick Hall allowed K-9 for an open-air sniff of the vehicle.

During that, the K-9 alerted that drugs were in the area Hudson was sitting, deputies said.

All occupants were removed and the vehicle was searched.

Deputies say Hudson was in possession of 6.8 grams of heroin, hidden in his crotch area. The substance field-tested positive for heroin.

Later, Hudson was asked if any other narcotics were in the vehicle. Hudson then told deputies there were 3-4 ounces of meth behind the glove box inside the vehicle.

Deputies searched the specific area and found 44.3 grams of meth hidden exactly where Hudson described. This was also field-tested and tested positive for meth.

There were two other individuals in the vehicle at the time of the incident, deputies wrote. They both reportedly denied knowing about the drugs being in the vehicle.

Hudson was taken into custody and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine more than 14 grams and trafficking heroin 4 grams to under 30 kilograms.